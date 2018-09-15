Suspect sprays McMaster students with 'aerosol irritant' at party, 2 sent to hospital

Hamilton police say two students were taken to hospital with non-critical injuries after a suspect sprayed an aerosol​ irritant during a party near McMaster University Friday night.

Police say they responded to numerous calls around 11:45 p.m. Friday of an incident near Aylett Street and Mapes Avenue in Hamilton's Westdale area.

When police arrived, a number of students were already out on the street. Between 10 and 15 students total were affected by the spray.

According to Staff Sgt. Steve Hahn, the two students were sent to hospital as a precaution.

"They were having some challenges breathing as a result of the exposure," Hahn said.

Hahn said police are looking for a male suspect, 20, with brown hair and a white T-shirt.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police say the suspect most likely didn't know many people at the gathering.

"Probably an unwanted guest," Hahn said.