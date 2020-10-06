Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 outbreak declared after 3 cases linked to Hamilton spin studio
Hamilton·New

A breakdown of cases on the city's website shows three cases have been linked SPINCO on James Street North. Two of the cases are considered patrons, while the third is a staff member.

CBC News ·
There are three COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in Hamilton as of Tuesday. (Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/)

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at SPINCO Hamilton.

A schedule on the studio's website shows all classes until October 11 are currently cancelled.

Two other COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing in the city.

An outbreak was declared at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke and another at Rygiel Supports for Community Living on Sept. 27 after a staff member at each location tested positive.

More to come.

