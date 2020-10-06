COVID-19 outbreak declared after 3 cases linked to Hamilton spin studio

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at SPINCO Hamilton.

A breakdown of cases on the city's website shows three cases have been linked to the studio on James Street North.

Two of the cases are considered patrons, while the third is a staff member.

A schedule on the studio's website shows all classes until October 11 are currently cancelled.

Two other COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing in the city.

An outbreak was declared at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke and another at Rygiel Supports for Community Living on Sept. 27 after a staff member at each location tested positive.

More to come.