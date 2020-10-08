4 more COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Hamilton spin studio

Four more patrons at SPINCO Hamilton have COVID-19 according to public health officials.

That means there are now seven people, one of which is a staff member, linked to the outbreak at the full-body spin studio on James Street North.

Ira Price, the studio's owner, said in an e-mail statement health and safety are paramount to them.

"Public Health has assured us that our screening process is beyond the current recommendations," her email said.

"Contact tracing is now complete and all riders in our community have been contacted as well as those from a small group who could have been exposed by the outside source."

CBC News has reached out to Hamilton Public Health Services for comment.

A schedule on the studio's website shows all classes until Oct 18 are currently cancelled.

SPINCO opened its Hamilton location in January.