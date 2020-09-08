Spencer Gorge waterfalls finally open again, but it's by reservation only

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is open for visits again, but interested hikers have to reserve the trip in advance.

Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is booking reservations for people who want to visit Dundas Peak, Tew Falls and Webster Falls for up to two hours.

The authority shut down the popular spot in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as it opened other areas, it said Spencer Gorge draws so many visits that physical distancing wasn't possible there.

That's why it's limiting who visits the area, said Lloyd Ferguson, Ancaster councillor and HCA chair.

"Given the high number of visitors from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area that wish to come to Spencer Gorge, we need to change our visitor management approach to a reservation system like many other organizations have done during this pandemic," he said in a media release.

"​HCA was unable to run the shuttle bus service this year, due to safety concerns for visitors around physical distancing and sanitizing of the bus. This move to a mandatory reservation system will manage visitor numbers for physical distancing and provide a safe and equitable way to enjoy a hike in the area."

The reservation system will be in place from Sept. 19 to Nov. 15. Reservations will be made for two-hour intervals starting at 9 a.m., 12 noon and 3 p.m. on week days and weekends.

HCA is booking separate reservations for each area, so visitors will have to choose either Dundas Peak and Tew Falls or Webster Falls.

Admission is $10 per car and $5 per passenger, plus a $10 reservation fee. HCA membership pass holders get free admission but still have to reserve a spot.

HCA encourages people to book at least a day ahead.

All visitors should stay two metres from other users, follow directional arrows on loop trails, and stay on marked trails.