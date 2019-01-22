Special weather statement: threat of freezing rain, snow for Hamilton and Niagara
Winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected Wednesday
Snow and freezing rain are expected to hit Hamilton and the Niagara Region Tuesday night before the temperature soars above zero, bringing strong winds and rain.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and says a Colorado low will head northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday, bringing a "dramatic change in the weather" along for the ride.
The weather agency predicts a band of snow will move through the region tonight dropping two to four centimetres of snow. That will switch to freezing rain for several hours later that night before a warm front changes it to regular rain.
Temperatures will briefly jump above freezing and strong, southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected later in the day Wednesday.