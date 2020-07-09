Special air quality warning issued for Burlington due to high levels of air pollution

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Burlington and surrounding areas.

The federal weather agency says elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring, and possible high levels of air pollution are expected today for Burlington, Brampton, Oakville and Mississauga.

No warning was issued for Hamilton.

"Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area," reads Environment Canada's warning.

"Moderate risk AQHI [air quality health index] values are expected throughout today with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values in the afternoon and early evening."

Health concern

Due to the elevated pollution levels, Environment Canada said individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," the agency said.

Persons experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

