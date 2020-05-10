Frost advisory warns more snow possible for Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara

The cold weather that's plagued the region in recent days is set to continue and more snow could be on the way, according to Environment Canada.

A frost advisory issued by the weather authority Sunday says near-zero temperatures are expected to cause frost or "freeze conditions" for Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Niagara overnight and into Monday morning.

A cold air mass has settled over the area, states the advisory, so the mercury may stay below freezing for much of the week.

"Along with these frost or freeze conditions several centimetres of snow are possible tonight into Monday morning," it adds.