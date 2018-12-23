Mississauga man charged with attempted murder after police-involved shooting

A Mississauga man is charged with two counts of attempted murder, Niagara police say, in connection with an incident that led to a police-involved shooting.

Officers were called to a home on Anastasia Boulevard in Smithville around 12:20 p.m. Friday after reports of a disturbance. Police arrived and had an "interaction" with a man before an officer shot him, according to a media release.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation into the shooting. In a media release issued Friday the police watchdog says a 911 caller told police two people were tied up in the basement of a home.

When officers arrived at the house, a 46-year-old man ran away. The SIU says he was stopped at the intersection of Anastasia Boulevard and Harvest Gate, where one officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Photos from the scene showed a Taser on the ground between a pickup truck and police tactical robot. Police tape could also be seen blocking off a portion of residential street.

Two people in critical condition were found inside the home. Niagara Police say they will not be providing any further details about the shooting as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

Police anticipate more charges

However, the police service's homicide and forensic units are undertaking their own investigation into what happened in the home before the shots were fired.

The Mississauga man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police say he remains in hospital and officials are anticipate they'll be laying further charges against him.

Niagara Police have charged the Mississauga man with two counts of attempted murder and say more charges may be coming. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Both victims remain in hospital in stable condition, say police. Their names are not being released at this time.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators from the SIU have been assigned to the case, along with five witness officers and one subject officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.