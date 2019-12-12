A first-degree murder charge against the 18-year-old accused in the stabbing death of Hamilton high school student Devan Selvey has been withdrawn, and he's instead facing assault charges.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, appeared at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Friday morning for a bail hearing.

The Crown withdrew the murder count. He's now charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He and his 14-year-old brother, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were initially both charged with murder in the Oct. 7 incident involving Devan, 14, outside Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Police allege the 14-year-old is the person who stabbed Devan, so he's still charged with first-degree murder.

Devan died in his mother's arms after he was stabbed in the back. His death kickstarted a community conversation about bullying and led to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board setting up a panel to examine its anti-bullying practices.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce also pointed to what happened to Devan as one of the driving factors behind the changes the provincial government introduced last month to tackle bullying.