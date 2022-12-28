Slain Haldimand OPP officer was living 'his dream' to work with police

The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, 28, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon, has led to an outpouring of grief across the province.

Pierzchala, a Haldimand county Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer, was shot just after 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, about 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton, according to OPP.

Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period and was granted the ability to patrol independently, according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, who have been in custody since their arrest, appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga via video link and are scheduled for their next hearing on Jan. 17.

Carrique said Pierzchala was previously a special constable at Queen's Park and had been with the provincial police force for just over a year.

Before that, Carrique said the "exemplary" police officer served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"This is a man who, at five years old, decided he wanted to be a police officer," he said. "He had a brief opportunity to live out his dream … unfortunately, he paid the ultimate sacrifice."

"He was the best," said Pierzchala's brother, Krzysztof.

Krzysztof said his family is not ready to speak more about his brother right now and asked people to respect their privacy.

Pierzchala had 'beautiful soul,' family friend said

The policing community, leaders in Haldimand county and Six Nations of the Grand River and prominent Canadian politicians have all expressed condolences at the young officer's death.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tweeted his condolences on Tuesday.

Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you. —@JustinTrudeau

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also shared his condolences.

I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident.<br><br>Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss. —@fordnation

"To the family, to the OPP family, please know that the people of Haldimand-Norfolk, the people of Ontario, will mourn alongside you in the difficult days ahead," said Haldimand MPP Bobbi Ann Brady.

Pierzchala was also remembered as a skilled athlete with deep connections to his Polish heritage. Agnieszka Zagórska, the president of the Polish Highlanders Association of Canada and a family friend, described him as a "beautiful soul."

"He was a big part of our community," Zagórska said, noting Pierzchala did traditional Polish dance with the Polish Highlanders Association when he was younger. She said some of his lifelong friends from the club have been struggling with the news.

"It's like they've lost a brother."

Six Nations chief 'heartbroken' over death

Mark Hill, elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, said he's spoken to Laforme and offered any services Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation might need at this time.

"I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence, and of a young life taken so soon in the line of duty," Hill said in a statement.

"I am sending my sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to Officer Pierzchala's loved ones and the entire OPP family for this immense loss."

Stacey Laforme, the Gimaa (Chief) of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, said the community will be arranging for wellness supports for those impacted by the tragedy.

"We are relieved to hear that the people involved have been taken into custody," Laforme said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the police officer who was shot and killed this afternoon."

Blue lights for Pierzchala

Pierzchala's death hit home especially hard for Haldimand resident Jason Harnett, whose brother, Sgt. Andrew Harnett, was killed in the line of duty in Calgary on New Year's Eve in 2020.

Jason Harnett, left, said his brother, Andrew, who was killed in the line of duty in Calgary on New Year's Eve in 2020, always wanted to be a police officer. (Submitted by Jason Harnett)

He said when he found out about the shooting, "I was rattled more than I ever have been."

"I know exactly what that family is going through right now and it's the worst days of their life right now," he said. "It's going to be very difficult and sad and challenging them for the next couple of days, into the next couple of years."

Harnett noted that his family would be there to support the Pierzchala family, and suggested that people can show the family their support by hanging blue lights outside of their homes this week, in remembrance of Pierzchala and other police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Harnett said he wants the Pierzchala family to know that "people care about their son and you will not be forgotten."