Police update investigation into killing of 3 people from Six Nations

Police and a member of the Six Nations community will provide an update today on the investigation into the deaths of one woman and two men whose bodies were found in a truck near London, Ont., earlier this month.

Representatives from the OPP, Six Nations Police Service and a community spokesperson will speak with the media during a news conference at the Six Nations Social Services Building in Ohsweken starting at 10 a.m. CBC will broadcast that news conference live on this page.

The update comes after police put out a poster titled "Find our killer," showing photos of Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 31, along with a photo of a pickup truck found in the same location.

Community 'saddened' by loss

Provincial police were called to a field in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex County near London at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 after reports of a grey pickup truck in a field. Three bodies were discovered at that location.

Police have not released the cause of death or any suspect information.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of three of our community members. Our thoughts now are with the family members," Six Nations Chief Ava Hill said in a media release.