Police will give a "significant" update this afternoon about the killing of three Six Nations residents last year near London, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service will make an announcement at 2 p.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry the news conference live.

Detectives have been investigating the deaths of Six Nations of the Grand River members Melissa Trudi Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32.

Their bodies were found on Nov. 4, in or near a pickup truck on Bodkin Road near Jones Drive, about a half-hour drive outside the southwestern Ontario city.

Miller, a mother of five, was seven months pregnant.

Since then, the families of the victims have been pleading with the community to come forward with leads.

Police have made one arrest in connection with a triple homicide investigation southwest of London, Ont.

"I shouldn't even have to do this," said Linda Porter, Alan Porter's sister, in February. "But I look at it as, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because waiting is killing us."

Police have charged one person so far in connection with the deaths: Kirsten Bomberry, 36, from Six Nations, with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Det. Supt. Ken Leppert from OPP Criminal Investigation Services and Supt. Catherine Yeandle-Slater, OPP West Region director of Operations, will join Darren Montour, acting deputy chief of Six Nations Police Service at Thursday's news conference at The Gathering Place by the Grand in Ohsweken.

