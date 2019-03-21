Six Nations police searching for woman missing since March 1

Six Nations police are asking the public for help finding a 26-year-old woman missing since March 1.

Jerri-Lyn King has not been heard from for almost three weeks, according to police, who said she was reported missing on March 7.

Police say King's mother told police the last time they spoke she was going to work at an "unknown location."

The mother told police she doesn't know any of her daughter's friends or where she could be staying, but noted she has picked her up in the city of Hamilton in the past.

King is described as standing about 6'1" tall, with a heavier build, light complexion and dark hair with a "reddish-brown tinge."

Police say she was last seen wearing a red and black nylon hoodie with the words "KT Gas & Convenience," black or navy track pants and green and brown glasses. King may also have a green sweatshirt and a bag of clothes.

Anyone with information about King is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.