Six Nations joins call to rescind Mike Harris's Order of Ontario nomination

Six Nations of the Grand River's elected council is joining calls for the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario to rescind the appointment of former Premier Mike Harris to the province's highest honour.

It's a move in solidarity with other First Nations expressing outrage at his appointment to the Order of Ontario. A media release from Six Nations points to the death of Anthony "Dudley" George at Ipperwash in 1995 and the role Harris played.

"In an age where active, societal debates around state-enforced and executed violence against marginalized groups are taking place, and as monuments to the figures who knowingly contributed to these atrocities continue to fall, this decision seems tone deaf, to say the least," said Elected Chief Mark Hill.

"Our communities' hearts break thinking of how this decision is affecting Anthony "Dudley" George's family and community."

Harris was Ontario's premier from 1995 to 2002. He was included, on New Year's Day, on a list of 47 nominees for the Order of Ontario, the province's highest honour for those who show outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement.

George, 38, was shot by an Ontario Provincial Police sniper in a nighttime raid at Ipperwash Provincial Park and died on Sept. 6, 1995.

Police stormed the park to remove unarmed protestors occupying the grounds near Stony Point, taken from them by Ottawa during 1942 to build a military base. The federal government had promised to give back the land, but didn't.

The federal and provincial governments have recently returned Ipperwash Provincial Park to Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, near Sarnia, Ont., but it needs to be decontaminated.

A memorial plaque for Dudley George is at the site where he was killed near the military base, Camp Ipperwash. (Kate Dubinski/CBC)

The head of the Ipperwash Inquiry said in 2007 that the provincial and federal governments, as well as the OPP bore responsibility for the events that led to this death.

Former attorney general Charles Harnick testified in the inquiry that Harris was impatient about the occupation, and said in a government meeting hours before George's death, "I want those fucking Indians out of the park."

Though Harris denied the allegation, the inquiry's commissioner, Sidney Linden, said he believed Harris made the statement and called it racist.

Six Nations says it stands with the Chief and council of Kettle and Stoney Point, the George family and with First Nations across Ontario.

Mark Hill, Elected Chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, says the decision doesn't match up with the active, societal debates happening around violence against marginalized people. Photo taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Six Nations notes in its media release that the report coming out of the inquiry "to this day remains unfulfilled."

"We are asking the government of Ontario to rescind this appointment and to focus on completing the work outline in the Ipperwash Inquiry Report and take hold of the long term solutions to prevent this and further tragedies from occurring again," the media release said.

Harris's government was also in charge during the Walkerton E. coli contamination in 2000 and made the 1999 agreement that saw Highway 407 sold to private owners on a 99-year lease.

He stepped down as premier in 2002.

CBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries for comment but has not yet received a response.