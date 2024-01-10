Six Nations, Ont. man shot and killed in Florida after watching NFL game, police say

An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police.

Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement.

Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death, police said. The driver fled the scene but on Monday was found and interviewed by investigators.

Isaacs was a Buffalo Bills fan and had travelled to Miami Gardens to watch them play the Dolphins, said Ashely Cooke on the Go Fund Me page she created to help support the family.

He posted a picture of himself and two others on Facebook the night he was killed .

"Sent my cuzzies at the Dolphins and Bills game wooo," he wrote.

His mom, Sue Sky-Isaacs commented "have fun be safe."

Isaacs, centre, posted this picture to Facebook on Jan. 7 showing him at a game between the Miami Dolphins and his favourite team, the Buffalo Bills. (Facebook)

As of Wednesday morning, the family had raised over $90,000 to help bring him home and make funeral arrangements, according to the Go Fund Me page.

Elected Chief Sherri-Lynn Hill called his death "tragic" and said he'd worked for Six Nations as an archaeological community monitor.

"This truly is sad news," Hill said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of the reports of Isaacs' death and are contacting local authorities for more information.