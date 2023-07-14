Six Nations sending nearly 50 athletes to North American Indigenous Games

Nearly 50 young athletes will represent Six Nations of the Grand River at the North American Indigenous Games, which begins Saturday in Nova Scotia.

More than half of those competing on behalf of the local Haudenosaunee community will be playing lacrosse, a sport believed to have originated there well before colonization.

"We can't say enough about how proud we are of our local athletes," said Chief Mark B. Hill in a release issued Friday.

"To have this many participants in one of the largest Indigenous athletic events in the world says a lot about our community. It says a lot about how active our youth are. It shows how involved our community members are. And it also shows how much pride we have here on Six Nations of the Grand River."

In addition to lacrosse, athletes from the Six Nations contingent will compete in basketball, baseball, softball, swimming, archery, wrestling and canoe/kayak.

This year marks the 10th edition of the games, which will run until July 23 in venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne'katik. More than 5,000 athletes, coaches and staff are anticipated, from more than 750 Indigenous nations. An expected 3,000 volunteers will facilitate the games.

"This journey is more than just about winning medals," stated the Six Nations release. "It is about participation, camaraderie, sportsmanship, connection, and so many life experiences."



The athletes are listed below by sport.

Lacrosse

Deeland Martin, male 19U

Johnny Jacobs, male 19U

Kaleym Racette, male 19U

Kayden Hearn, male 19U

Tylan Hill, male 19U

Dalen Burning, male 19U

Tray Miller, male 19U

Layten Myers, male 19U

Lleyton Bomberry-Sowden, male 19U

Gunnar Davis, male 16U

Kagan General, male 16U

Harley Johns, male 16U

Grayson Skye, male 16U

Tyson General, male 16U

Kaidyn Lickers, male 16U

Logan Doxtator, male 16U

Jason Cayuga, male 16U

Tristan Garlow, male 16U

Jozey Jacobs, male 16U

Cohen Visheau, male 16U

Rhys Doolittle, male 16U

Melia Martin, female 19U

Layla Johnson, female 19U

Rayleigh Kicknosway, female 19U

Teegan Jonathan, female 19U

Kianna Thompson, female 19U

Sofia Smith, female 19U

Softball

Cara Skye, female 16U

Tess Squire, female 16U

Karilee Martin, female 16U

Ella-Sophia Kitchikake, female 16U

Honee Anderson, female 16U

Ryleen Davis, female 16U

Jorja Bomberry, female 16U

Wrestling

Billy Yole, male 19U

Archery

Karissa Williams, female 19U

Baseball

Nathan Hill, male 19U

Kaleb Thomas, male 19U

John Gignac, male 19U

Basketball

Breanna Stewart, female 19U

Korissa Davis, female 14U

Daelon Smith, male 19U

Rodderek Smith, male 14U

Noah Jeffrey, male 14U

Kaden Thomas, male 14U

Canoe/Kayak