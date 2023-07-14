Six Nations sending nearly 50 athletes to North American Indigenous Games
More than half of those representing the Haudenosaunee community will be playing lacrosse
Nearly 50 young athletes will represent Six Nations of the Grand River at the North American Indigenous Games, which begins Saturday in Nova Scotia.
More than half of those competing on behalf of the local Haudenosaunee community will be playing lacrosse, a sport believed to have originated there well before colonization.
"We can't say enough about how proud we are of our local athletes," said Chief Mark B. Hill in a release issued Friday.
"To have this many participants in one of the largest Indigenous athletic events in the world says a lot about our community. It says a lot about how active our youth are. It shows how involved our community members are. And it also shows how much pride we have here on Six Nations of the Grand River."
In addition to lacrosse, athletes from the Six Nations contingent will compete in basketball, baseball, softball, swimming, archery, wrestling and canoe/kayak.
This year marks the 10th edition of the games, which will run until July 23 in venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne'katik. More than 5,000 athletes, coaches and staff are anticipated, from more than 750 Indigenous nations. An expected 3,000 volunteers will facilitate the games.
"This journey is more than just about winning medals," stated the Six Nations release. "It is about participation, camaraderie, sportsmanship, connection, and so many life experiences."
The athletes are listed below by sport.
Lacrosse
- Deeland Martin, male 19U
- Johnny Jacobs, male 19U
- Kaleym Racette, male 19U
- Kayden Hearn, male 19U
- Tylan Hill, male 19U
- Dalen Burning, male 19U
- Tray Miller, male 19U
- Layten Myers, male 19U
- Lleyton Bomberry-Sowden, male 19U
- Gunnar Davis, male 16U
- Kagan General, male 16U
- Harley Johns, male 16U
- Grayson Skye, male 16U
- Tyson General, male 16U
- Kaidyn Lickers, male 16U
- Logan Doxtator, male 16U
- Jason Cayuga, male 16U
- Tristan Garlow, male 16U
- Jozey Jacobs, male 16U
- Cohen Visheau, male 16U
- Rhys Doolittle, male 16U
- Melia Martin, female 19U
- Layla Johnson, female 19U
- Rayleigh Kicknosway, female 19U
- Teegan Jonathan, female 19U
- Kianna Thompson, female 19U
- Sofia Smith, female 19U
Softball
- Cara Skye, female 16U
- Tess Squire, female 16U
- Karilee Martin, female 16U
- Ella-Sophia Kitchikake, female 16U
- Honee Anderson, female 16U
- Ryleen Davis, female 16U
- Jorja Bomberry, female 16U
Wrestling
- Billy Yole, male 19U
Archery
- Karissa Williams, female 19U
Baseball
- Nathan Hill, male 19U
- Kaleb Thomas, male 19U
- John Gignac, male 19U
Basketball
- Breanna Stewart, female 19U
- Korissa Davis, female 14U
- Daelon Smith, male 19U
- Rodderek Smith, male 14U
- Noah Jeffrey, male 14U
- Kaden Thomas, male 14U
Canoe/Kayak
- Silas Anderson, male 14U
- Swimming
- Abigail Fellinger, female 16U
- Matilda Gordon, female 14U
- Jack Gollan, male 14U