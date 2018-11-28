Six Nations fire station closed after thieves try to steal trucks in 'elaborate' theft

A Six Nations fire station has been forced to close, leading to response delays in the region, after a brazen break and enter where thieves tried to steal fire trucks, causing over $200,000 in damages.

Six Nations Fire Department announced Tuesday that fire station number three, which is located at 2134 Cayuga Road, will be closed indefinitely.

"An elaborate break in occurred at the station with thieves cutting through a security fence, breaking through a double cinderblock concrete wall located on the rear of the fire station and bypassed the security system," the fire department said in a statement.

"Once inside, the thieves stole all of the equipment from two fire trucks and attempted to steal the fire trucks damaging them significantly in the process."

Officials say early estimates are that the theft and damage value estimate is over $200,000.

"Until such time that we can get the station and trucks repaired and the highly specialized equipment replaced we will not be able to reopen Fire Station #3," the fire department said.

Officials say there will be delays in emergency response in the fire station's district., including:

River Range Rd

Oneida Rd

Cayuga Road (North of 4th Line)

Onondaga Rd (North of 4th Line)

Tuscarora Rd (North of 5th Line)

6th Line (East of Tuscarora Rd)

5th Line (East of Tuscarora Rd)

4th Line (East of Onondaga Rd)

The fire department says it appreciates offers for fundraising, but "we can assure everyone that we will be able to independently recover from this incident."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519 445 2811.