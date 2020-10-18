Six Nations community in mourning following fatal crash

The elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River says his community is in mourning following a fatal car crash Thursday.

The Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council and its Emergency Control Group shared their sympathy in a statement Sunday.

"Heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy," stated elected Chief Mark Hill.

Six Nations Police say officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Fourth Line Road, near Chiefswood Road around 5:22 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Investigators say five people were driving in a black Mercedes Benz at a "high rate of speed" when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tree.

One person died at the scene and four others were taken to hospital, say police.

"The injuries are ranging from life threatening to serious," reads a media release from Staff Sgt. Derrick Anderson.

Traffic reconstruction officers with Six Nations Police and the OPP are continuing to investigate.

Hill called the situation "especially difficult" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community is in a "precarious state," according to the media release.

There were 29 active cases on Six Nations territory as of Saturday.

Despite how hard it might be, Hill urged members to protect each other by avoiding large gatherings and instead showing support virtually through phone calls and messages of bereavement online.

"Our families are large and they often gather in situations like this," he explained. "We just want to ensure that people think about protecting one another and staying safe."