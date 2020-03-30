People at Six Nations asked to journal, keep receipts to aid COVID contact tracing
Ohsweken Public Health said the information would be confidential and can 'possibly save lives'
Six Nations of the Grand River wants the community to "do their part" in contact tracing by having them track their own movements and interactions in case they get COVID-19 or come in contact with an infected individual.
"All the information they gather is confidential and can quite possibly save lives," reads a release.
In the same release, Ohsweken Public Health (OPH) emphasized that "contact tracing is proven to be one of the most effective ways of identifying and containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in any community."
"The process involves retracing the steps of a person who is or may be infected to determine the people they have come into contact with," reads the release, noting the process is most effective over the 14-day period when someone was infected.
The Six Nations Elected Council also wants residents to complete a survey with five open-ended questions where they can share "ideas, suggestions and insights" on COVID-19 measures in the community.
The responses will be confidential and viewed only by the council, its emergency control group and OPH.
Six Nations only has four active cases. A total of 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died. There are 84 people in self-isolation.