Six Nations fire chief tests negative for COVID-19, returns to work

A week after entering isolation, Six Nations fire chief Matthew Miller tested negative for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, Six Nations of the Grand River said they are "happy" to announce the chief's negative results and return to work. Miller had entered isolation March 22, along with 10 others when it was suspected that one of their firefighters had the virus. Two days later, the results came back negative and everyone came out of isolation, but Miller stayed as a precaution until receiving his own test results.

This news comes after the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Six Nations' territory Sunday. The group plans to conduct "community checkpoints" this week to stop non-residents from entering the area.

In surrounding areas, Hamilton has 70 confirmed cases and one death, Brant/Brantford has eight confirmed cases, Halton has 25, including nine in Burlington, and Haldimand-Norfolk has eight and one death.