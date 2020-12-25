SIU investigates after man struck during police shooting in St. Catharines

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a police shooting in St. Catharines that seriously injured a 30-year-old man early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Niagara Regional Police Service were notified by Hamilton Police of a male involved in an earlier assault, who was believed to be in the Grimsby area, police said in a news release on Friday.

Niagara police said officers located the suspect vehicle around 2:50 a.m. in the area of St. Paul Street West and Vansickle Road in St. Catharines.

Officers were then able to halt the vehicle, using a stop stick, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report released on Friday.

The SIU says there was an interaction between officers and the 30-year-old man driving the car.

"While the man was outside of the vehicle, two officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck," the report said.

The SIU invoked their mandate, shortly after the incident took place.

The unit is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The man was then transported to hospital by Niagara paramedics with non-life threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition, police say.

The SIU says a knife located at the scene was seized for investigation, as well as the two police-issued firearms.

Police said road closures remain in the area of St. Paul Street West and Vansickle Road while officers investigate. The incident is also being investigated by Niagara Police detectives.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact them.