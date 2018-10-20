SIU investigating fatal police shooting of woman in Hamilton

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a woman shot by police in Hamilton early Saturday.

Carm Piro, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, told reporters at the scene that the shooting occurred in an apartment on King Street E. near Wellington Street N. The woman died in hospital.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Hamilton police received an emergency call about a person armed with a knife in a residence, he said.

"Police officers responded and ended up in an interaction with the woman in the apartment," Piro said.

According to an accompanying news release, one officer used a "conducted energy weapon" — commonly called a Taser — before another officer fatally wounded the woman with gunfire.

Piro declined to say how many shots were fired.

Hamilton paramedics near the scene of a fatal police shooting early Saturday. (David Ritchie/CBC)

'A lot of information' still to come

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She is believed to be about 30 years old, according to Supt. David Thompson, spokesperson for Hamilton Paramedic Service.

The SIU was notified about the shooting at 2:40 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday. A forensic investigation is already underway, he said.

Piro said the SIU is interviewing witnesses and police officers. It is currently in charge of the scene.

"There's a lot of information that's still to come in," he said.

Shortly after the shooting, police were seen at the top of an outdoor staircase leading to the apartment, which is above an e-cigarette shop.

Hamilton paramedics were seen trying to perform CPR on the woman as they loaded her into an ambulance.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.