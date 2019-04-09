Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Niagara Regional Police officer who shot a man at a Fort Erie hospital after the man stabbed another patient with a large hunting knife.

Police were called to the Douglas Memorial Hospital's Urgent Care Centre around 8 p.m. on May 18, 2018 after reports of stabbing, according to the SIU.

Officers found a 61-year-old man with knife wounds, while another patient, who the SIU says had been brought to the hospital a few hours before the stabbing because his mental health was deteriorating and he was hearing voices, continued to "roam the hospital's hallways with a large knife in his hands."

Hospital staff fled, but an officer confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

The SIU says the 29-year-old ignored police, instead charging at the officer with the knife in his hands.

"The complainant got to within ten feet or less ... before the [officer] discharged his firearm, striking the complainant once in the abdomen," according to a report released Monday.

Blood and a large knife on the floor

After he was shot, the man dropped the knife and fell to the floor. Both he and the man he stabbed were taken to hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

The SIU's investigation involved interviews with 10 civilian witnesses.

The report describes bloody sheets on a hospital bed, along with bloody clothing on the floor. It also features a photo of the scene and a large knife found in the hospital hallway.

A 61-year-old patient at the hospital suffered knife wounds. A 29-year-old was shot by police, according to the SIU. (SIU)

Transcripts of 911 calls to Niagara police also provide some detail of the terrifying scene at the hospital that night, referencing screams and a gunshot that could be heard in the background.

Two of the callers also mention the man who was shot was allegedly living in the bush, with one person, who claimed to have gone to school with the man, saying he told her he was hearing voices, "was living in the woods and he had a tick bite, infection and his 'mental health was really off.'"

SIU director Tony Laparco writes that after considering all of the evidence, he believes the officer involved in the shooting feared for his life when the knife-wielding man charged and felt firing was his only option. Therefore, he determined there are no grounds to believe he committed a criminal act.