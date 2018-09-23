SIU not releasing name of man killed in shootout that injured Halton police officers

Ontario's police watchdog says it will not be releasing the identity of the man who died after a gas station shootout that left two Halton Region police officers with injuries.

The 32-year-old was killed during an exchange of fire between himself, four Halton Regional Police officers and one OPP officer inside an Esso gas station near Harvester Road and Appleby Line around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the SIU.

But the man's name will not be made public at the request of his family, according to spokesperson Monica Hudon, who pointed to the unit's name release policy as the reason.

A joint-letter signed by Ontario SIU Director Tony Loparco, along with several other civilian oversight agencies from across the country, explains the decision not to release a victim's name is meant to "minimize the pain" felt by their loved ones left behind.

"What about the person fatally shot by police?" the letter asks. "Some media complain we're being secretive and lack transparency by not releasing his name. The people who need to know — family, friends, employers — know."

Hudon said an autopsy of the victim was completed Sunday morning.

She added five subject officers and six witness officers have been assigned to the case in order to determine what happened, how many shots were fired and the sequence of events.

One aspect of their investigation is a two-vehicle collision on the QEW near Burloak Drive that happened before the shooting.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of the drivers involved in the crash fled on foot and officers were searching for him when police received reports of a suspicious man in the gas station bathroom.

Collision on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> at Burloak this morning. Two vehicles involved, male driver of one vehicle fled on foot. No serious injuries. Investigation of male ongoing with <a href="https://twitter.com/HRPSBurl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HRPSBurl</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> —@OPP_HSD

During a press briefing at the shooting scene Saturday, Hudon said she had no details about the collision or the vehicle.

"What I can tell you is the man exited the bathroom, and that is when there was the exchange of gunfire shortly after," Hudon she said.

Schmidt said he also did not have many details about the crash, except that there were no serious injuries and that a male suspect is now considered part of the ongoing SIU investigation.

Premier offers support for officers

The investigation continues amid an outpouring of support on social media from police services and people across the province.

Among the reported well-wishers was Premier Doug Ford, who visited the officers in hospital, according to Oakville Mayor and Halton Regional Police Services Board Chairman, Robert Burton.

On behalf of all of us on the Halton Polic Board, we appreciate the visit to our injured officers this afternoon by Premier Doug <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FordNation</a> and it was clear to me when I visited how much his and the support of the rest us in the public means to them and rest of the Service. <a href="https://t.co/K3HlE5QbKX">https://t.co/K3HlE5QbKX</a> —@OakvilleMayor

Both wounded officers were transported to hospital in Hamilton and are in stable, non-life-threatening condition, said Nishan Duraiappah, deputy chief of district operations with Halton Regional Police. He wasn't able to comment further on the extent of the officers' injuries due to the SIU investigation.

"Having just left our 2 officers, they are in good spirits and in good hands," he tweeted Saturday. "Thank you for your concern and support."

Having just left our 2 officers, they are in good spirits and in good hands. Thank you for your concern and support <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefTanner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefTanner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DeputyWilkie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeputyWilkie</a> <a href="https://t.co/510s2Psbhn">https://t.co/510s2Psbhn</a> —@DeputyNish

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. People who may have any video evidence are urged to upload it through the SIU website.