30 parents brawl at kids hockey game in Simcoe: OPP

An argument after a kids hockey game in Simcoe, Sunday evening, quickly turned into a brawl involving about 30 parents.

Provincial police were called to an arena on Talbot Street North around 4:58 p.m. after reports of a large fight, according to Const. Ed Sanchuk.

Investigators say several parents started yelling at each other after a game and that led to a brawl involving dozens of adults.

"It appears they became involved in a physical confrontation," said Sanchuk.

But by the time officers arrived the crowd had broken up and police haven't received any complaints about injuries or assaults.

Sanchuk said, as a parent and coach, news of the fight left him feeling disappointed.

"We always want to teach our kids to treat others with respect, and good sportsmanship on the ice," he explained, adding he wasn't sure what the parents were thinking.

"Getting into a big brawl … after a youth hockey game is not setting that example. If you want to have an adult conversation that's fine … but what it comes down to is showing each other respect and that didn't happen."

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.