Hamilton

Man charged with murder in stabbing death of man killed outside downtown shelter: police

Hamilton police arrested Jheidon Serieaux on Sunday, the man wanted in connection to Christopher Sim’s murder in August outside the Mission Services men’s shelter.

Hamilton police said they arrested Jheidon Serieaux in Brantford on Sunday

Hamilton Police say Christopher David Sim, 31-years-old from Hamilton, died after an altercation in the parking lot at Mission Services located at 325 James Street North in Hamilton. (Hamilton police)

A man charged with murder has been arrested, police say, in connection to the death of Christopher Sim, killed in August outside the Mission Services men's shelter in downtown Hamilton.

"Jheidon Serieaux has been arrested in Brantford yesterday and transported to Hamilton," said a tweet from Hamilton Police on Monday morning. While confirming to CBC Hamilton that Serieaux, arrested Sunday, is charged with first-degree murder, police said they would release more information on the arrest later.

Sim, 31, was stabbed to death Aug. 8 outside the shelter at James Street North near Barton Street. Police say he was ambushed and had no time to defend himself. 

He was a father, son and brother.

"Christopher will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his passion for hockey," police said at the time in a media release.

Serieaux, 23, is of no fixed address and had been considered armed as a weapon was not recovered at the scene of the attack. 

With files from Dan Taekema

