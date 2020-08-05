Man charged after following girlfriend to gas station with shotgun in his pants: police

Hamilton police say they've arrested a man who threatened to shoot his girlfriend and followed her to a gas station with a shotgun shoved down his pants.

Officers were called to the Husky station on Limeridge Road East around 9 a.m. Tuesday following reports a man and woman were arguing inside.

Police say they found a "visibly upset" woman who told them she was had been threatened by her boyfriend and was concerned for her safety.

The woman told police she ran to the gas station because the man had threatened to shoot her and it was the nearest public location, according to a media release.

Investigators say the man had followed the woman to the Husky station with a long gun hidden in the front of his pants.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested at a home after failing to follow commands. A physical altercation and a Taser was used to bring him under control.

Ammunition was found in the man's pockets and a 12 gauge shotgun inside, states the release.

The man is charged with six firearm-related offences including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as uttering threats to cause death and bodily harm and assault level 1.