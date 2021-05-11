4 face charges after police seize drugs, shotgun at Brantford home

Four people are facing drug and weapons charges after Brantford police seized suspected fentanyl, meth and a shotgun with Batman tape following a search of a home on Murray Street.

Police began a firearm investigation on Saturday and say they found fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,175, methamphetamine with a street value of $585 and the firearm.

A picture shared by police showed a shotgun with Batman tape wrapped around a stock that had been cut down.

A 33-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and 37-year-old man, all of whom are from Brantford, are facing the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Careless storage of ammunition.

Tampering with serial number of firearm.

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Breaches of court orders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.