4 face charges after police seize drugs, shotgun at Brantford home
The suspects each face 9 charges
Four people are facing drug and weapons charges after Brantford police seized suspected fentanyl, meth and a shotgun with Batman tape following a search of a home on Murray Street.
Police began a firearm investigation on Saturday and say they found fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,175, methamphetamine with a street value of $585 and the firearm.
A picture shared by police showed a shotgun with Batman tape wrapped around a stock that had been cut down.
A 33-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and 37-year-old man, all of whom are from Brantford, are facing the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.
- Careless storage of a firearm.
- Careless storage of ammunition.
- Tampering with serial number of firearm.
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Breaches of court orders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.