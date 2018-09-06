Three people were injured and at least two are in critical condition after a daylight shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., according to officials.

Police were called to the area of Church and Niagara streets — a densely populated mix of residential and commercial properties — at 3:34 p.m. ET by reports of a shooting, said Const. Phil Gavin of the Niagara Regional Police.

"I think it's safe to say when multiple shots ring out in a densely populated area with three victims, there's an element of safety concern."

Three people were injured in a daylight shooting near downtown St. Catharines Thursday. 1:31

Gavin confirmed later that investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Police are searching for two suspects, described as black men between 19 and 23 years of age. Gavin said one of the men was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

Two of the victims were flown to a regional trauma centre with gunshot wounds. The third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Niagara EMS Chief Kevin Smith.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STCShooting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STCShooting</a> Live Update 2 with PC Gavin <a href="https://t.co/bMWBDiNlc3">https://t.co/bMWBDiNlc3</a> —@NiagRegPolice

Police are on "multiple scenes" in the area of Queenston, Geneva and Niagara streets, said Gavin, and are asking members of the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

The police are responding with the "full strength" of their service, he said — the emergency task unit and canine unit are on scene, along with uniformed officers and detectives.