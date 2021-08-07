Teen found without vital signs, 2 men injured in shooting in upper Stoney Creek

A teen was found with vital signs absent and two men were critically injured in a shooting in the upper Stoney Creek area of Hamilton.

Hamilton police and Hamilton Paramedic Services received a call at around 7:45 p.m. about gunshots near the Heritage Hills Shopping Centre at Mud Street West and Paramount Drive .Emergency crews arrived to find three males suffering gunshot wounds.

The teen and the two men — one aged 37 in critical condition and the other a 25-year-old listed in stable condition — were rushed to a local trauma centre.

The plaza at the shopping centre is taped off as police investigate the scene, as is the adjacent townhouse complex.