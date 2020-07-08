SIU investigating after Hamilton police-involved shooting leaves man critically injured

Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating a Hamilton police-involved shooting that left one person critically injured near Tim Hortons Field.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that Hamilton Police Service received a call around 3:30 p.m. on July 7 about a domestic incident.

At around 4 p.m., police found a 42-year-old man in a car in a convenience store parking lot at Cannon Street East and Gage Avenue North, the SIU said in a media release late Tuesday.

Hamilton police said yesterday that they saw a man with a firearm in the vehicle.

Police approached the vehicle, the SIU says, and after an interaction, two officers fired their guns.

The man was hit and transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.