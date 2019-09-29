6 injured in shooting in downtown St. Catharines
‘A shocking tragedy’ has shaken our city, Mayor Walter Sendzik said
Six people have been injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown St. Catharines, Niagara Regional Police say.
The victims – four males and two females – are being treated in hospital.
Police say two of the victims are in serious condition and were taken to an out-of-town hospital.
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik called the shooting a "shocking tragedy" that has shaken the city.
District Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) detectives continue to review footage and speak with witnesses, Niagara police said on Sunday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.
