'Am I going to die?': 7-year-old Hamilton boy wounded in shooting

A seven-year-old boy who is in hospital recovering after being shot was an "unintended victim" of a Thursday night shooting that took place in the city's east end, Hamilton police say.

The boy was in his own home when he was hit by shots coming from the rear yard of the home, police said.

Police say the shooter then ran from the yard in Hamilton's Crown Point neighbourhood into a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east.

The child was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said in a press release Friday morning the car has been described as a "light-coloured four-door sedan. Police believe the residence was targeted and the child was an unintended victim."

There were 47 shooting incidents in Hamilton last year, of which eight were homicides. There have been three shootings this year, although this was the first involving a victim.

Justin Bailey, who lives down the street, said it's the fourth shooting he's seen in the neighbourhood in two years.

"I could throw a baseball to hit where the last shooting was," he said early Friday morning. The little boy who was shot Thursday often played in the neighbourhood, he said, and went to the same school as Bailey's kids.

"It's a tragedy that it hit a child. I hope to God that it wasn't a child that was targeted."

Justin Bailey says gunshots aren't rare in the neighbourhood. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Danny, a neighbour who wouldn't give his last name, said he applied pressure to the boy's wounds. The little boy was shot in the hand and the abdomen, he said.

Police haven't said where or how many times the boy was shot.

Danny said he heard two gunshots and walked down the street to see where they were coming from, then heard a woman screaming from the house. He went in and found the little boy shot.

"He said, "It hurts and it's hard to breathe,'" Danny said. "So I said him 'sit up a little bit' and he says 'that's better. I can breathe better.' Then he kept asking me, 'Am I going to die?'"

The little boy plays in the neighbourhood, Danny said, and plays with his dogs. "He's a good kid. He's a good kid."

Police haven't reached a suspect description and as yet have made no arrests.

The Gordon Street home was blocked off with police tape Friday morning, and police were on scene continuing to canvass the area for evidence, review video surveillance and speak to witnesses.