Man fatally stabbed in Hamilton while celebrating Raptors win, police say

A man was fatally stabbed in central Hamilton early Friday while he was out celebrating the Toronto Raptors' game one win of the NBA finals, police say.

But it wasn't an incident borne out of overzealous partying, according to detectives — instead, it was a quick confrontation about a woman who was also there to watch the game.

Investigators first got a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. about a stabbing in the area of Sherman Avenue and Barton Street East.

"There was a group of individuals who had been celebrating the Raptors victory come out of a nearby residence," Det. Sgt. Peter Thom told reporters at the scene Friday morning. "They were standing on the street, having a little celebration."

That's when a man showed up in a red Volkswagen Jetta, Thom said.

"This male confronted the group over a female who was partying with them, and all of a sudden produced a knife and stabbed a 23-year-old male who was part of the group," he said.

"This individual did not appreciate one of the females hanging out with this group."

Certainly it's not a 'whodunnit.' - Det. Sgt. Peter Thom

After the stabbing, the suspect then ran off back towards the car, which was waiting in the area of Princess Street and Sherman Avenue North, Thom said.

The victim's friends chased after him, while the victim staggered south on Sherman. He turned into an alleyway just north of Barton Street where he collapsed, Thom said.

By the time the victim's friends got back to where the stabbing happened, the man was nowhere to be found.

Officers arrived and started questioning the group about what happened, and then searched the area. They found the man lying in the alley, suffering from a "fairly significant" stab wound to the upper body, Thom said.

Officers attempted CPR at the scene, and when paramedics arrived, the man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Police are not yet releasing the victim's name, Thom said, as they attempt to notify his extended family of his death.

"It's a very large family spread throughout Canada. Before we release his name we want to make sure out of courtesy to the family that everyone is notified," Thom said.

The victim was not known to police, Thom added. He is Hamilton's fifth homicide victim of the year.

Thom said he couldn't get into details of the relationship between the woman and either the attacker or the victim.

No arrests have been made, but police say they believe they know who the suspect is.

A large stretch of Sherman Avenue at Barton Street was closed off Friday for the investigation. (Adam Carter/CBC)

"Certainly it's not a 'whodunnit,'" Thom said. "We're confident we'll be able to identify and locate the person responsible."

Police later found the Volkswagen involved in the incident near Bayfront Park.

Thom said the person driving it was "not directly involved in the altercation," but he was nonetheless arrested on "unrelated matters."

Police have also located a knife, but are not yet certain if it's connected to the case or not.

"We've been very busy over the last several hours trying to collect evidence," Thom said.

adam.carter@cbc.ca