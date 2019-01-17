This man was charged after police say he sexually assaulted 2 women he met online

Police say Christopher Yip is facing sex assault charges. (Hamilton police)

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two women he met through online dating, and police believe there may be more victims.

Investigators say 36-year-old Christopher Yip was arrested on Jan. 16 for two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking in relation to two separate incidents.

According to a police news release, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman both met Yip online.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Ashley Lee at 905-540-5543.

Any victims seeking confidential support can call the Sexual Assault Centre's 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.