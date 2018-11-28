Teen sexually assaulted at Burlington Mall, police searching for suspect

Halton police are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old boy reported being sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the Burlington Mall earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the bathroom inside The Bay at the Burlington Mall at 777 Guelph Line.

According to a news release, the victim told investigators that he was approached and then sexually assaulted by a white man around 30 to 40 years old, with spiked blonde hair and a goatee.

The man was wearing jeans, a blue and white T-shirt and running shoes, the victim reported.

"Police would like to remind the public to be vigilant with their safety and report any suspicious incidents to police immediately," a police news release reads.

Halton police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators at 905-465-8965.