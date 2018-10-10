Drunk senior attacks car with hammer, challenges cops to fight, gets Tazered: police

A Port Colborne senior is facing multiple charges after police say he drove drunk, sideswiped a car, tried to bash out a vehicle's windshield with a hammer, challenged police officers to a fight, and was Tazered.

And there's more — he's also been charged with uttering death threats, all connected to a wild road rage incident in rural Wainfleet, Ont., in southern Niagara region.

It all happened on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., police say. A 23-year woman was heading home from work, when she noticed someone was tailgating her, a police news release reads.

She pulled over to let the vehicle pass, and that's when the man driving the other car "purposely" sideswiped her three times, ramming her into the ditch, police say.

The woman called 911, and started reporting the incident. As this was happening, the man in the other car "retrieved a hammer-type weapon" and started bashing her windshield in an effort to get at her, police say.

"The accused shouted profanities at her and threatened numerous times to kill her," the police news release reads. "The victim and accused are not known to one another."

Officers got to the scene not long after, and saw a man standing at the victim's driver door, continuing his threats to kill her, police say.

The man refused commands issued by the officers, and instead challenged them to a fight, according to the news release.

The man was then shocked with a Tazer, which "proved effective in assisting police to gain control of the accused," police say.

The "hammer-type weapon" investigators say the man was wielding during the incident was later found in a cornfield some distance away. Calls inquiring about just how that weapon ended up in a nearby cornfield were not immediately returned.

A 65-year-old Port Colborne man is facing six charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Uttering death threats

Mischief under $5,000

Assault with a weapon

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle exceeding 80mg of blood alcohol

The man was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

