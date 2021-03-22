50 COVID-19 cases reported by Hamilton schools since Friday

There have been 50 cases of COVID-19 reported by Hamilton elementary and high schools since Friday.

Sunday saw the most cases: there were 25 total reports in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board database, with all of them except one being students.

Various schools reported multiple positive tests over the weekend. Saltfleet District High School has had three students test positive since Friday, as have Cootes Paradise Elementary School and Cathy Wever Elementary School.

Two students each have tested positive at Ridgemount Elementary School, Mount Albion Elementary School, and Sherwood Secondary School.

The continued COVID-19 cases in schools resulted in Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary School not holding in-person classes for a week because of the number of staff listed as close contacts. Over last week, two staff and nine students had tested positive for the virus.

The City of Hamilton says someone who has screened positive for a COVID-19 variant is linked to the outbreak there, which was declared on March 18. There is also an ongoing outbreak with a possible variant at Mountview Elementary School.

Here is a list of schools that reported one student as testing positive for COVID-19 since Friday:

Ryerson Elementary School.

Bellmoore Elementary School.

Central Elementary School.

Westdale Secondary School.

Mountview Elementary School.

Westview Elementary School.

Elizabeth Bagshaw Elementary School.

Balaclava Elementary School.

Ancaster High School.

Lawfield Elementary School.

Waterdown District High School.

Dalewood Elementary School.

Bernie Custis Secondary School.

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School.

Westmount Secondary School.

Three different students in remote learning programs have also tested positive.

One staff member has tested positive at each of Mount Hope Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery School, and Greensville Elementary School.

An outbreak had been previously declared at the latter school, and it includes one student and one staff that had tested positive earlier in the week. City data says at least one person screened positive for a COVID-19 variant.

Catholic school board

Eight students at schools across the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

Two elementary schools — Immaculate Heart of Mary and Guardian Angels — had two students test positive.

St. James the Apostle Catholic Elementary School, Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School and St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School all reported one student as having COVID-19.

The outbreak at St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School was ongoing as of Sunday. It includes two cases.