Trainers teaching people how to use naloxone in Hamilton's Gore Park

Liquid squirts out of a needle and onto the floor. With its air bubbles gone, the needle is poked straight into a yellow ball. A plunger is pushed and the naloxone flows. A life is being saved.

On Saturday, July 27, in Hamilton's Gore Park, advocacy group Over the Bridge will run back-to-back training sessions on how to administer naloxone – a life-saving drug that temporarily stops the effects of opioids.

The event, Learn to Save Lives, is free and run in collaboration with Marchese Health Care and the Hamilton Fringe Festival.

Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and will receive two naloxone kits: one injectable and one spray kit. They'll also receive a card confirming that they have been trained and allowing them to receive more kits at other training events.

The training sessions will be at 3 and 4 p.m. Participants will be trained for 45 minutes and have the opportunity for a question and answer period.

Naloxone comes in two forms: as an injection and as a nasal spray. It can be administered repeatedly without causing harm. (Christine Rankin)

Since starting in 2017, Over the Bridge has run around 12 naloxone training events between Hamilton and Toronto. Ace Piva, co-founder and director of Over the Bridge, says that he wants training to be more universal.



"The opioid epidemic can and has affected just about anybody. There's no 'one type' of person," he said. "It's better to have this stuff in the house than not have it."

Naloxone can be administered as an injection and as a nasal spray. If using the needle, it's important to massage the area after injecting to disperse the drug.

Faisal Khawaja, a pharmacist at Marchese Health Care, says that naloxone can withstand temperatures of up to 70 degrees Celsius. It can also be frozen, thawed with body heat, and used immediately. (Christine Rankin)

Made up of volunteers from the music industry and health care, Over the Bridge advocates for mental health and addictions recovery. Piva says he hopes making this training more commonplace in the music industry – in venues and at restaurants – would make the training can catch on.

"We build cultures, we build giant fan bases and we have a large outreach to people," he said. "Maybe we can influence the general population at the end of the day."

Khawaja says to choose different places on the body when re-administering the drug to maximize absorption. You can inject naloxone in the thigh and leg; if using the spray, you can use both nostrils. (Christine Rankin)

North America's opioid crisis is growing, and it's hitting Hamilton hard. As of mid-July this year, Hamilton Paramedic Service has responded to 420 calls related to suspected opioid overdose. This is approaching last year's numbers, with 450 people calling 911 for a suspected overdose in 2018.

In 2017, 88 people died in Hamilton from an overdose – a death rate that is 72 per cent higher than the rate for Ontario.

Both Hamilton front-line police officers and firefighters started carrying naloxone kits with them to help prevent opioid overdose deaths as of March last year.