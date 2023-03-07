Ford government moves to bar Hamilton MPP from being recognized at Queen Park after Gaza comments

Premier Doug Ford's government is seeking to bar a Hamilton Centre MPP from participating in the Ontario legislature after she voiced support for the people of Gaza.

Last week, NDP MPP Sarah Jama apologized on X, formerly known as Twitter, for her post about the Israel-Hamas conflict. She did not remove the post and stayed in caucus despite Premier Doug Ford calling for her to resign.

The Progressive Conservatives tabled a motion at Queen's Park Monday that would ban Jama from speaking in the chamber until she retracts and deletes her statement and apologizes "in her place in the House."

The motion says Jama made "antisemitic and discriminatory statements" and defended "Hamas terrorists."

In her original statement last Tuesday, Jama called for an immediate ceasefire as well as an "end to all occupation of Palestinian land." She focused largely on the Palestinian territories, saying "violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism have taken the lives of far too many innocent people."

She did not directly mention the Hamas attacks that have killed over 1,300 Israeli civilians and seen around 200 people taken hostage.

At least 2,750 Palestinians have also been killed since Oct. 7, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Thousands of people have been wounded on both sides.

'Show some empathy' says NDP leader

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles initially said Jama's original statement didn't align with the party's position. After Jama's apology on X, Stiles indicated Jama wouldn't be removed from caucus.

Stiles told reporters on Monday she's satisifed with her MPP's response.

"Ms. Jama does have family in Palestine," Stiles said. "People in the midst of this moment are experiencing enormous anger, fear, rage. I understand. And it's important we take a moment and show some empathy for how many in this province are feeling."

Gaza ground offensive; Allies in Israel-Hamas war Duration 25:47 Featured Video October 16, 2023 | Israel is widely expected to further retaliate against Hamas with a ground offensive in Gaza. Andrew Chang examines the potential strategies on both sides. Then, who is supporting whom in the Israel-Hamas war?

Jama did not respond to a request for comment.

Her initial statement was both applauded and condemned on social media.

Organizations like the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East and the Canada-based Legal Centre for Palestine have voiced their support for Jama. The Independent Jewish Voices of Hamilton said Jama had been defamed by Canadian politicians, the media and "pro-Israel lobbies."

"Sarah's comment is very clear, she is calling for a ceasefire," the group's statement on Facebook said. "Everyone who has the best interests of those imminently affected by the escalation of war at heart can echo those sentiments."

Meanwhile, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre decried Jama's statement, saying it "willfully ignored the brutality waged against Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists." After she apologies, the organization said "it's much too little, much too late." It and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs called for her removal from caucus.

The premier's office said it hasn't scheduled when the motion will be considered.

The house will first debate a separate motion Tuesday condemning Hamas and its attack on Israel, "and recognize the inalienable right of the State of Israel to defend itself and its people against this horrific violence."