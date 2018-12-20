Norfolk OPP investigating stolen Santa and theft from Panorama of Lights

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating two Grinch-like incidents in Simcoe involving a stolen Santa and damage to a candy display at the Wellington Park Panorama of Lights.

Investigators say sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 9 a.m. the following day someone broke into a candy display in the park, caused "considerable damage" to it and some candy machines and made off with some cash.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said the total cost of the theft and damage is estimated at $800.

"Police feel it is imperative that those who commit mischief and thefts know and fully understand that there are consequences for their negative behaviour and that the Norfolk County OPP will hold everyone accountable for these acts," he added.

Holiday display taken away

In separate incident, police were called to a home on Tyrell Street the following day after reports someone had raided a Christmas display.

Police determined sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 16 someone stole a three-foot plastic Santa Claus and a lighted polar bear display.

Officers are continuing to investigate both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.