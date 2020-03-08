Skip to Main Content
Two dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton·Updated

A man and woman died after the shooting at Sam's Hotel and Tavern on Barton St. E., police say.

Hamilton Police are investigating the shooting that left one person dead. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A man and woman are dead, police say, after an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police said they are investigating a multiple shooting at Sam's Hotel and Tavern on Barton Street East.

Officers were called to the hotel shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics rushed three men and a woman to hospital. One man was pronounced dead and a woman died later in the morning.

The other two men were in serious condition, Hamilton Police spokesperson Jackie Penman told CBC News, but are now in stable condition.

Police will be at the scene throughout the day, Penman said, and will provide an update this afternoon.

The Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Penman adds the "heavy police presence" at the scene has restricted traffic on Barton Street East, between Sherman Avenue North and Birch Avenue, and on Chestnut Avenue between Sherman and Barton.

Police on scene at Sam's Hotel and Tavern early Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
