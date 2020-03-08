Two dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in Hamilton

A man and woman are dead, police say, after an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police said they are investigating a multiple shooting at Sam's Hotel and Tavern on Barton Street East.

Officers were called to the hotel shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics rushed three men and a woman to hospital. One man was pronounced dead and a woman died later in the morning.

UPDATE: A second individual has succumbed to their injuries after a shooting at Sam’s Tavern earlier this morning in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. Major Crime is investigating. It is early in the investigation and more details will be released later today. —@HamiltonPolice

The other two men were in serious condition, Hamilton Police spokesperson Jackie Penman told CBC News, but are now in stable condition.

Police will be at the scene throughout the day, Penman said, and will provide an update this afternoon.

The Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Penman adds the "heavy police presence" at the scene has restricted traffic on Barton Street East, between Sherman Avenue North and Birch Avenue, and on Chestnut Avenue between Sherman and Barton.