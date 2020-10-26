Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff faces backlash over packed group photo with no masks

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff is saying he should have worn a mask in photos he posted to social media that showed him in a group of around 40 people pressed close together at a banquet hall.

The series of photos Oosterhoff posted, and then deleted, from his Facebook page this weekend shows the group squeezing in to take a picture — an action that breaks Ontario's COVID-19 physical distancing measures.

Nobody in the picture was wearing a mask.

The photo led to Ontario Hospital Association president and CEO Anthony Dale calling for Oosterhoff's resignation as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of education, Stephen Lecce.

In all honesty <a href="https://twitter.com/samoosterhoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@samoosterhoff</a> should resign as PA to <a href="https://twitter.com/Sflecce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sflecce</a>. How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors? “MPP Oosterhoff says he's sorry and should have been wearing a mask” <a href="https://t.co/LoxpzT9IjB">https://t.co/LoxpzT9IjB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onhealth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onhealth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> —@AnthonyDaleOHA

The PC MPP is now facing online criticism over the photo and his flaunting of the rules.

In response to questions about the backlash, a statement from his office referenced Ontario's gathering limits and how the banquet was arranged. There were fewer than 50 people in attendance, Oosterhoff said, and five tables with fewer than 10 people seated at each of them.

"However, I should have worn a mask when we took a quick [picture], given the proximity of everyone, and I apologize for failing to do so," he said.

While Ontario's gathering limits for staffed, indoor social gatherings currently stands at 50 people, individuals must keep six feet apart from anyone outside of their household.

Masks also need to be worn in enclosed, public places across the province, including banquet halls. Masks can only be removed while eating and drinking.

CBC News is waiting for clarification on whether this photo occurred before or after Oosterhoff held an in-person media briefing at Smith Public School in Grimsby.

The media briefing was scheduled for Friday.

As of Monday, the Niagara region's number of active COVID-19 cases is 107. There have been 1,351 cases overall and 68 people have died.