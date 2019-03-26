A famous Hamilton lookout will get $16M facelift, including a bridge over the Jolley Cut

Plans are underway for Hamilton's Sam Lawrence Park to get a new multiuse trail, better gardens, new signs and lighting, and a pedestrian footbridge over the Jolley Cut.

City council's public works committee voted Monday for a master plan that would cost $16.2 million over the next 20 years.

The 7.53-hectare park is a city landmark, popular for "passive uses" such as walking, sitting and looking out over Hamilton, a staff report says. But it needs updated signs, lighting, benches and gardens, as well as better walking trails and safer places to cross the street.

Pending a council vote next week, the city will incorporate the improvements into future budgets for the next 20 years to make this happen. It will also use area rating capital dollars from Wards 7 and 8.

Esther Pauls, Ward 7 (central Mountain) councillor, said the park was what made her fall in love with Hamilton years ago. She lived in Windsor, she said, and "Windsor is flat."

This map shows where the pedestrian bridge (item number four) will cross over the Jolley Cut. (City of Hamilton)

"If you've never been there, go and look how beautiful it is," she said of the park.

"And when somebody came up with a bridge, I was so excited. A bridge! And the trail connectivity … what a great legacy we're going to have here, and I was more than thrilled to say yes, I want to support this."

The master plan has been in the works since 2018, and included public consultation. The park one of Hamilton's most famous vantage points, but it needs updating, staff said.

The lighting falls short of today's standards, the signs have faded, and people are uneasy about crossing the intersection at Concession Street to get to the park, said Cynthia Graham, manager of landscape architectural services.

The park dates back to 1944, when the city was gifted some land from Webb Quarry. It's grown and been reconfigured over the years. (City of Hamilton)

The pedestrian bridge falls into the category of safety improvements, so it will happen fairly quickly in the process, Graham said. It will cost most of the $8.6 million earmarked for safety issues.

The report says the bridge will have to be about 60 metres wide, and cites Toronto's Humber Bay Arch Bridge as a possible comparison.

Other plans include relocating parking and the pavilion, amphitheatre seating, a new maintenance building, expanding the tree grove and making the gardens more accessible. It will also include Indigenous public art.

The park, shown here in a 2014 City of Hamilton photo, includes steps, floral gardens and walkways. (City of Hamilton)

The master plan itself cost $250,000.

The park dates back to 1944, when the city was given land from Webb Quarry, the report says. Its original name was Ross Park after Hamilton East MP Thomas Hambly Ross and his wife, Olive. It was renamed Patton Park in 1946 after captain John MacMillan Stevenson Patton, a Hamiltonian who detonated an unexploded bomb during the Second World War.

In 1953, the Jolley Cut access road was built to cut through the park, and the city's parks board was given more land to compensate for the loss. It grew from there, and the city renamed the expanded park after Sam Lawrence, who was Hamilton's mayor from 1944 to 1949.