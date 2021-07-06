6 people in Niagara received saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine: public health

Niagara Region Public Health says six people received an injection of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at its Port Colborne clinic.

Now, 205 people who had appointments on June 16 will be contacted to book a repeat vaccination — meaning some people will receive a third dose of the vaccine.

Public health says both the saline diluent and receiving a third dose are safe. A third dose does not provide "significant benefit," it said.

"We deeply regret this error, and want to reassure the public that immediate corrective measures have been taken," said public health in a media release.

Anyone impacted will be scheduled for a repeat their vaccination "within the appropriate interval." Public health says only the people that are contacted directly are considered "potentially impacted."

Saline wasn't mixed with vaccine prior to administration

Saline diluent and the vaccine come in separate vials.They're mixed together in a preparation area before being taken taken to the nursing stations and administered, according to health officials.

"There are no anticipated health effects from receiving the saline diluent only; however, the saline diluent does not protect individuals against COVID-19," the release states.

It explained that an end-of-day audit at the clinic found six extra doses were administered, but weren't accounted for in the number of vaccine vials prepared for the clinic.

One more vial of saline diluent was used as compared to the vaccine vials, which public health says suggests the diluent was given to some people without it being mixed with the vaccine.

It said management acted immediately and a in-depth review followed to "investigate, identify, and follow-up with those affected."

Niagara Region Pubic Health says it "understands the importance" of sharing this information with the community.

It listed steps some steps it's taken, including additional checks to catch errors, extra training of staff, and new documentation to track doses from the freezer to the person receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.