Expect a heavy OPP presence on Highway 6 today for traffic safety campaign
'We've seen far too many crashes happen on this highway,' said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
Drivers can expect to see a heavy police presence along Highway 6 Tuesday as the OPP take part in a safety blitz.
The Safe on 6 campaign will see "saturated patrols" along the busy highway that runs from Tobermory to Port Dover, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
Officers are patrolling to make sure people are "driving safe, driving responsible, driving sober," he added.
Schmidt, who is working with officers in the Hamilton area, said it's already been a busy morning.
One photo he posted to Twitter showed a driver clocked travelling 114 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Police say that driver was charged with speeding.
Watch out for fog🌫 Today is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafeOn6?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafeOn6</a> traffic safety campaign <a href="https://t.co/bMATbbwTXT">https://t.co/bMATbbwTXT</a>—@OPP_HSD
"We've seen far too many crashes happen on this highway and when we do see a collision on Highway 6 ... the results can be tragic, can be fatal," said Schmidt. "We just want to make sure our highways are safe for everyone to use."
