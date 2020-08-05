Rotating wall cloud and flooded streets during Tuesday evening downpour in Hamilton

A dark rotating wall cloud was spotted in Hamilton during a short, but intense downpour on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha told CBC it received reports of the cloud from Ancaster looking northeast at roughly 7:15 p.m.

"We're not sure whether it touched the ground or not," he said.

A Reddit user named aged_monkey posted a video of what looks like the cloud seen from the Ainslie Wood area near McMaster University.

A screenshot of a video by aged_monkey on Reddit appears to show a rotating wall cloud near Hamilton. (aged_money/Reddit)

The cloud came as the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for tornadoes. The warning ended at roughly 8:30 p.m.

The wall cloud, Mengesha explained, isn't an indication of a tornado, but just a strong vortex in the sky.

He said areas like the Hamilton Mountain also reported a heavy downpour.

"But we haven't received any reports of damage," he noted.

Flooded streets

The storm also flooded some Hamilton streets.

Maureen Wilson, Councillor for Ward 1, took a video of rain water breaching some curbs on Aberdeen Avenue.

"I don't know about you but I think our city has to become more resilient and start investing in infrastructure," she said, before her phone became too drenched to keep recording.

Our city spending must address our essential priorities. Climate resiliency, health and housing. <a href="https://t.co/SFo0GKMNxG">pic.twitter.com/SFo0GKMNxG</a> —@ward1wilson

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hamont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hamont</a> storm flooding Aberdeen ave right now. <a href="https://t.co/DCx3nAHHmK">pic.twitter.com/DCx3nAHHmK</a> —@notveronicadyer

A Reddit user named, lehafroufrou, shared a video of a drain on James Street near the escarpment bursting with water.

Others, like a Twitter user named Kevin Whyte, shared video of the waterfalls after the storm.