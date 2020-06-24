Burlington ribfest goes drive-thru amid COVID-19

The Rotary Club of Burlington Lakeshore isn't going to let the COVID-19 pandemic keep it from serving up some ribs.

Known as the hosts of Canada's Largest Ribfest, the club had to cancel the 2020 edition of its annual event because of the virus.

Left without its major fundraiser, members sat down and brainstormed an alternative, according to president Jay Thomblison.

Now the club is planning to celebrate Canada Day with a drive-thru, physically distant Ribfest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It's the first time the city has even hosted a drive-thru ribfest and may be the first time it's been done period, at least according to the ribbers, said Thomblison.

"We're innovating again," he added.

Residents are invited to stop by the Burlington Centre Parking from the Guelph Line entrance. Attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles for the entire visit.

The club says volunteers and staff wearing masks and gloves will take orders and payment then hand-deliver earch meal to vehicles.

"With the cancellation of so many community events we are hoping to bring a little joy into the summer of 2020," explained Thomblison in a media release. "The drive-thru Ribfest will help Rotary raise funds for our local community."

The event will feature ribs, pulled pork and chicken prepared by Camp 31, Billy Bones BBQ, Pistol Pete's Smokehouse and Uncle Sam's BBQ.

East Side Mario's and Blaze Pizza will also be available, along with live music.