The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) has issued an order to revoke the licence of the Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton.

The decision came after "careful review and consideration" and was based on information gathered during inspections, complaints and reports from staff and the public, stated director of communications Kathryn Chopp in an email to CBC.

"This has been a disruptive and extremely upsetting situation for all the residents and their families," she added.

"We're working with the City of Hamilton and other community resources to ensure residents are supported as they consider alternate housing options."

The privately-owned home associated with the Martino family was evacuated on May 15 following an outbreak that infected 64 residents and 22 staff members.

Fourteen people who lived at the home have died. It's the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in Hamilton.

The home's licence was revoked after the owners were given an opportunity to respond the the RHRA's concerns, said Chopp.

"The Registrar provided a notice of intent to revoke the licence on June 4, and then adhered to a mandated confidential quiet period that allows the home an opportunity to respond as outlined in the Retirement Homes Act," she explained.

"Under law, the licensee now has the opportunity to appeal the order to the Licence Appeal Tribunal and may also apply for a stay of the revocation order."

In the meantime, the Rosslyn is not able to bring back current residents or welcome any new ones.

Financial support is also available for Rosslyn residents through the RHRA's emergency fund, according to Chopp.

It's not clear where residents who are recovered or will recover will end up, a question family members have raised but not received answers to.

Representatives of the home have not responded to repeated requests for comment on the situation of the home or plans to reopen.

Even before it was emptied, inspections by public health and the RHRA identified issues around infection prevention and control and a "failure to protect residents from neglect" and ordered the home's owner to make changes before it could reopen.

A separate inspection of the kitchen uncovered mouse droppings, black mould and "fuzzy dust."

"The Rosslyn Retirement Residence is a house of horrors, not a home," wrote Ontario NDP leader Horwath in a statement Monday, describing conditions there as "squalid" and calling for the RHRA to revoke its licence along with seven other homes linked to the Martinos.

"We continue to monitor all retirement homes, including those owned Martino families," Chopp wrote. "Where appropriate, the RHRA has issued orders and taken regulatory action, in accordance with the law."

Chopp said the regulator does inspections based on what's described by community partners, but noted "everyone has a role to play in protecting our most vulnerable," before asking residents, families and visitors to report any issues.