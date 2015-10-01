Rolling lane closures in northbound left lane of RHVP starts Tuesday, city says

Rolling lane closures in the left lane of the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) will be implemented starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the city.

The city's communications manager Jen Recine said the lane closures are to facilitate sample collection and testing of the asphalt.

Recine said these will only be short area closures and not the entire left lane, and contractors will ensure there is as minimal an impact to motorists as possible throughout the day while the testing is being carried out.

"To ensure timely completion of the testing and in an effort to allow Coco Paving to maintain its repaving schedule, the city decided to have the testing conducted in advance of Coco taking control of the site Tuesday night," Recine explained.

"The asphalt sampling and testing will be conducted by third-party contractors. The data compiled may inform ongoing litigation matters. The commissioner overseeing the judicial inquiry into the Red Hill Valley Parkway matter has indicated its support of the testing as it may assist the work of the judicial inquiry."

Two families are spearheading a $267-million class action lawsuit against the City of Hamilton on behalf of people who crashed on the RHVP.

The lawsuit, which still needs to be certified, alleges "negligent design, construction and maintenance of the RHVP." It cites a now-infamous 2013 report showing the highway's pavement was well below UK safety standards for traction in some places, but that city council says it didn't know existed until earlier this year.

Northbound lanes fully closed for approximately 3 weeks

Meanwhile, Recine said resurfacing of the RHVP will begin, as scheduled, Tuesday night.

All northbound lanes of the parkway will be fully closed starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m. for approximately three weeks between the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at Mud Street/Stone Church Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way QEW).

Recine says the closures will be for a period of one and a half to two hours each, and crews will be moving to five different locations throughout the day in that lane.

The RHVP is being resurfaced on both sides between the QEW and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway. In addition to new high-quality asphalt, the RHVP resurfacing project will bring additional safety enhancements to the parkway, including 10 km of new steel guiderails with reflectors, bright durable lane markings, rumble strips, and more, Recine says.

Construction in the southbound lanes will begin in mid-June. The exact start-date for the complete closure in the southbound lanes will be announced five to seven days before it begins.

The city said it thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as it completes these important infrastructure improvements to the Red Hill Valley Parkway.